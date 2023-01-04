Battle Mode, new cards, and more unveiled in Marvel Snap’s January dev update

Marvel Snap arrives in 2023 with lots of news shared by Second Dinner in the latest developer update. A new mode to take on friends on the way, a season with new cards, locations, and variants available for purchase.

The latest season of Marvel Snap is called Savage Land and all players who buy the season pass will be able to unlock a new card, Zabu, as well as new card backs, avatars, and variants for Zabu, Ka-Zar, and Storm.

Image via Second Dinner

Over the course of the season, five cards will be added to the series five card pool, including Silver Surfer, last season’s highlight, and four new cards introduced during this season: Sauron, Shanna, Dazzler, and Shadow King.

New locations will also be added each week of the Snap season following the Savage Land theme. As well as new variants designed by renowned artists such as Alex Horley, Dan Hipp, Max Grecke, and Giulio Rincione.

New card bundles are on their way to the Marvel Snap store too, bringing variants, avatars, titles, boosters, and credits to players who purchase them.

One of the features most awaited by players, however, is not available yet but should be added later during the season—player vs. player Battle Mode.

This friendly challenge mode will allow players to face off against friends using unique codes to match up against each other. During a battle in Battle Mode, multiple battles are played between two players without the possibility of changing decks. Each player starts the dispute with 10 Health and the losing player loses Health according to the number of cubes lost.

It is a mode where there is no tie and neither player’s rank is affected by their wins or losses. Second Dinner is working on a tournament format for players to host events, and they will have full Battle Mode details coming soon in a future update.