A Marvel Snap player won a game by doing literally nothing

In Marvel Snap, it’s not just the cards that make players win games. A big and crucial factor that plays an important role in creating the flow of the game is the location. And it was these locations that helped one player win a game without playing a single card.

Marvel Snap’s locations are the board where players place their cards to activate their effects. Almost all locations have their own abilities that affect the game—some of which have the potential to turn games upside down.

Most of these locations in the game tend to provide significant boosts for both players, such as reducing the cost of cards, adding bonus energy, or adding power. One location can change the entire mechanics of the game as a requirement to win—Bar With No Name.

Bar With No Name’s ability reads: “Whoever has the least Power here wins.” This is the opposite of the game’s main winning objective, which is to have more Power than the opponent. But what Reddit user ThisisAnto did was more than just winning the Bar With No Name, as they won the whole game by literally doing nothing.

As seen on their Reddit post, ThisisAnto posted the screengrab of their result. All of the locations, namely Bar With No Name, Baxter Building, and Sinister London, are empty. The user did not play a single card to win the game. Yes, it may sound unbelievable at first. But there is an explanation for why this happened.

The user’s opponent played a bunch of cards in Sinister London. This location adds a copy of the cards being played there to another location. In ThisisAnto’s case, all of the copies of the cards their opponent played went to Bar With No Name. Also, the discarded Wolverine because of Colleen Wing was placed in Bar With No Name. This left their opponent’s side of the Baxter Building location empty in the process.

The total Power gained by the user’s opponent in Bar With No Name was 15. And because of that location’s ability, ThisisAnto won Bar With No Name. This resulted in a one point differential to beat the 14 Power gained in their opponent’s side of the Sinister London location.

Other users speculated that ThisisAnto’s opponent could be a bot. Though, some also pointed out that the base Dracula card has visual effects, which could not be a card used by bots in the game. Still, what the user did was oddly outstanding even if it was a really huge risk to not play cards at all.