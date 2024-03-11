When will The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 come out?

Everybody fell in love with The Super Mario Bros. Movie when it arrived in 2023 and since then fans have been begging for more. Well, we now finally have an idea of when that will be here.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie brought the iconic video game characters to the big screen for the first time in an animated setting. Unsurprisingly it was a huge success; in fact, it broke major box office records, so a follow-up was always a given. So you can mark it down on your calendar and start counting down the days, here’s everything to know about when exactly a second Super Mario Bros. Movie will be hitting theaters.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 release date

A new adventure is coming. Image via Nintendo

The next Super Mario Bros. Movie will arrive on April 3, 2026. This was first announced by iconic franchise creator Shigeru Miyamoto on Mario Day in March.

This is the date the film will be released in most major regions, including the U.S., while other locations will get the film on different days in April 2026. Exact details haven’t yet been shared, nor has any information on what this movie will look like.

While it seems most likely to be a sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, all we know about this release is Nintendo and Illumination will be working together again and they’ve said it will explore more of the Mario world. Miyamoto shared it will be another bright and fun story and is intended to broaden the world we’ve seen on screen.

What that means is anyone’s guess, but we’re hoping to see a payoff for that post-credits scene in the first Super Mario Bros. Movie, and perhaps the addition of other franchise favorites like Wario or Waluigi. It’s only a matter of time until we get further details on what the movie will look like and if the cast of the original movie will be back.

The good news is we now have a date, but fans still have a lot of waiting to do, so we suggest tempering expectations until a Mario 2 trailer arrives (likely in 2025).