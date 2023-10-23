The Sound Off? Badge is the last badge you can unlock in Mario Wonder. It’s only available to players who have finished everything. However, it does something pretty cool and different, making it worth the trouble.

What does the Sound Off? Badge do in Mario Wonder

The Sound Off? Badge changes all the default sounds in Mario Wonder to sounds made by a person’s voice, without the help of any instruments.

That includes everything from the background music playing in each level to the sounds of jumping, smashing blocks, getting coins, stomping on enemies, getting hurt, grabbing power-ups, sliding down flagpoles, and more.

It’s an interesting choice for the final badge, but it’s a fun one that adds a sense of charm to an already delightful experience. A handful of players might have wanted a strong power-up, but once you unlock it, you’re already good enough to breeze through any level.

How to unlock the Sound Off? Badge in Mario Wonder

To unlock the ‘Sound Off?’ Badge in Mario Wonder, you have to beat a super secret level called The Final-Final Test Badge Marathon. But first, you need to unlock it by doing the following steps:

Grab the very top of the flag at the end of each level to get a ‘wonderful’ rating

Find all the Ten-Flower Coins

Collect all the Wonder Seeds

Complete The Final Test: Wonder Gauntlet

This level is super tough, with a five-star difficulty rating. You have to use all the badges you’ve already earned to beat it. Nabbit is a great character to use for this level because he doesn’t get hurt directly, but it will still be really tough. You’ll need to play your best.

