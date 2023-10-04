Super Mario Galaxy 3 tops fan wishlist after Wonder—but they’re not optimistic

Mario fans have placed a third entry in the Super Mario Galaxy series at the top of their wishlist for the next release after Super Mario Wonder—but they’re not optimistic.

Six years after the release of Super Mario Odyssey, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Wonder on Oct. 20 as the latest 3D Mario title, and expectations are high.

New features like the ability to turn Mario into an Elephant have caught the eye but, while fans are excited for the future, many have taken a trip down memory lane.

On the Mario subreddit, one fan asked what is holding back from making Super Mario Galaxy 3, saying the first two titles are “arguably the greatest Mario games of all time” and “100 percent” of fans would want a third installment.

Other uses agreed with the general sentiment, with the post receiving just shy of 500 upvotes and attacking over 280 comments, though the consensus was that this particular series has been and gone for Mario.

One fan pointed out that Nintendo probably would have released a third Galaxy entry instead of Odyssey, if it had it planned, and expressed their belief that the developer put all of its ideas into the second game.

As such, they believe there is a desire to create unique gameplay with fresh features, like the aforementioned Elephant Mario, and another sequel would see Nintendo “making a step backward instead of forward.”

One angle that the majority of fans agreed on, however, is that Super Mario Galaxy 2 should at least be ported to the Switch, particularly as the first game is already available as a port on the platform.

While fans may be disappointed that there is unlikely to be a Galaxy 3, they can at least take comfort with the plethora of Mario titles that are on the horizon, including Wonder and the Super Mario RPG remake.

