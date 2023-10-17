Super Mario Bros. Wonder fully leaked, spoilers flooding the internet

Fans looking forward to playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder need to take care on social media ahead of launch as leaks and spoilers have started to drop.

Though not officially launching until Oct. 20, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is already in the hands of some players and appears to be circulating illegally via ROM sites.

While leaks ahead of big game releases are nothing new, they’re usually just minor spoilers with clips or images on social media, but it seems to be a different level entirely with Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As reported by DSOGaming, the full game is now said to be available in full on PC using a Nintendo Switch emulator—and it’s not the first time this has happened, as similar instances occurred with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Accessing the game in this way is, of course, highly illegal and Nintendo has a firm stance against such emulators and leakers, so it’s highly likely they’re working very hard to remove the ROMs in any way they can.

It does, however, mean there is a much, much wider net of spoilers that you may need to avoid before Super Mario Bros. Wonder is released, and, in truth, it might be best to steer off social media entirely this week if you follow gaming accounts that share leaks, clips, and similar pieces of content.

As well as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, there’s also the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the same day—and leaks for Insomniac Games’ PlayStation 5 exclusive have been present for a while now.

Unfortunately, such leaks are becoming a more regular occurrence in the gaming world, which is particularly harmful to more casual players who may not have the time to grind through a full game release immediately upon launch.

About the author