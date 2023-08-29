Next Nintendo Direct will dive deep on Super Mario Bros. Wonder gameplay

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the next title in the neverending franchise starring gaming’s top icon, will be the next subject for a Nintendo Direct later this week.

Nintendo announced that the Direct will take place this Thursday, Aug. 31, at 9am CT. It will be “roughly 15 minutes” of “an in-depth look at Mario’s latest 2D side-scrolling adventure.”

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct!



📆 August 31st

🕓 7am PT / 10am ET

⏳ Roughly 15 minutes



Watch the #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoDirect here: https://t.co/cLiWEN2hHd pic.twitter.com/Nyb3bqnZ4R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2023

Little has been shown of the new Mario game thus far, with only a short reveal trailer from June’s Nintendo Direct. But what was shown was exciting for Mario fans, both old and young alike.

The return to 2D has been anticipated for a while, as this is the first side-scrolling Mario game since 2019’s Super Mario Maker 2. This one looks like a truly new take on the genre, though, with some funky visuals and new gameplay that makes it seem like Mario ate the wrong mushroom.

There’s even online co-op, too, with the trailer teasing playable friends such as Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and Toad. Hopefully, the deep dive will feature a closer look at the game’s trippy gameplay and visual style.

This will also be the first Mario game in decades without long-time voice actor Charles Martinet voicing the iconic character. Last week, Nintendo announced Martinet would be “stepping back” from voicing characters in the series, including Mario.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will release on Nintendo Switch later this year on Oct. 20.

