Mario Wonder: All Wonder Seeds and Purple Coin locations in Muncher Fields

Trust me, you’re going to have an absolute field day with this complete Wonder Seeds and Purple 10 Coins guide for the Muncher Fields level in Super Mario Wonder.

Muncher Fields is one of those levels that will push your gaming ability to the brink in Mario Wonder, but its collectibles aren’t your standard, compulsory, and easy-to-collect treasures.

It has a lot of nifty little mechanics from invulnerability to perspective-changing dynamics. With that being said, I’ve gathered pictures and details on every Muncher Fields seed and coin, just for you.

How to 100 percent complete Muncher Fields in Super Mario Wonder

You’ll be the one doing the munching. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get 100 percent completion of Muncher Fields, Mario Wonder players have to seek out two Wonder Seeds, along with three Purple 10 Coins.

Alluding to what I said earlier, the difficulty rating is only two stars, and it’s perhaps not even that if you know what you’re doing. But we’re not here for a difficulty dissection, it’s time for some collectibles.

All Wonder Seed locations

Prepare for an epic visual shift. Screenshot by Dot Esports You need the Wonder Flower as usual. Screenshot by Dot Esports Aim for pole position. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The missable Wonder Seed first requires the Wonder Flower. Just like other items in this guide, you’ll need to obtain the power of the invincibility stars, run along the chompers at the bottom, and reach the flower in picture one.

Once the world has transformed into its new look, progress through the section until you get to the pipe at the end. If you look up, you should see the Wonder Seed. You will need to either hurl a POW crate to blow up the bricks or use wall climbing / a badge to reach it.

As standard, the second Wonder Seed is automatically scooped up if you successfully reach the level-ending flag pole.

All Purple 10 Coin locations

A good jump or Badge will get you this coin. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll need invincibility stars for the first coin. Screenshot by Dot Esports This was a little sneaky one! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s get the ball rolling with Purple 10 Coin No. 1, and for it, we need more stars. Star the level and follow the path until you can jump into a red pipe and transfer yourself to the background of the level. Move on and you’ll see the coin above you. I used my beloved Boosting Spin Jump Badge to reach it.

Carry on with the level and use the POW blocks to free up the question mark block, and summon forth another red pipe. Enter it, and then immediately activate the yellow block next to the next pipe, grab the invincibility star power up, keep running to the left, and you’ll eventually be able to pick up the first coin you saw when entering the level.

The third and final coin is right near the end. To enter the last section of the level, you’ll exit a green pipe. Grab the POW block that appears and launch it with all your might at the chompers in the bottom-left of the screen. This will reveal a secret area, crouch to get in, and there’s the coin.

