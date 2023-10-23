Before Mario Wonder came out, people heard Rosalina from Super Mario Bros. Galaxy may be a secret character to unlock, even though she wasn’t on the first list of characters. A lot of fans got excited, but it ended up not being true.

Is Rosalina in Mario Wonder?

No, Rosalina isn’t in Mario Wonder at all. Not even a little bit. You can’t play as her, unlock her secretly, or even see her in the story. The only princesses you can play are Princess Peach and Princess Daisy.

It’s kind of a letdown for fans who were hoping to see her in the title. But, if Nintendo decides to add more stuff to Mario Wonder in a DLC later on, she’s one of the playable characters they’d probably add.

If it does happen, she will probably have special skills like she did in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, where she could jump really high but didn’t run as fast.

What other characters weren’t included in Mario Wonder?

Rosalina wasn’t the only popular character left out of the Mario Wonder roster. Birdo, Boo, Donkey Kong, Pauline, Wario, and Waluigi weren’t included either. But Rosalina was one of the top characters fans really wanted to see in Mario Wonder according to some people’s wishlists, trailing only behind Wario.

What characters are included in Mario Wonder?

In Mario Wonder, you can play eight characters: Daisy, Mario, Nabbit, Peach, Luigi, Toad, Toadette, and Yoshi. Toad has Blue and Yellow versions, and Yoshi can be Light Blue, Red, or Yellow. Not all of the characters have the same abilities; Nabbit and Yoshi are immune from damage but cannot power up, and Yoshi can even flutter jump and eat enemies.

About the author