How to get to Boggly Woods in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch

In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, you must navigate across several interesting locations to complete your journey with different requirements standing your way depending on the level.

The Boggly Woods is one of the trickier locations to reach in the game, but we’re going to show you how you can get there and what awaits you in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

How to get to Boggly Woods in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Head down and take the pipe that heads down. Screenshot by Dot Esports Follow Punio on this floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports Squeeze through the metal bars. Screenshot by Dot Esports Punio shows you the final path to Boggly Woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can venture into the Boggly Woods as soon as you begin Chapter Two. To reach this location, you must complete the first chapter of the game and acquire the crucial Paper Mode. This is the second paper ability Mario learns in the game, and you get it in Hooktail Castle by opening the second Black Chest Demon. It is the same type of chest that gave Mario his Paper Plane ability.

Before going up the pipe that leads to Rogueport, use Paper Mode to squeeze through the metal bars blocking the nearby pipe. Once you head down the pipe, use the ability again to squeeze through the bars on the floor it leads you to and fall to the floor below. Head down the pipe located directly below the floor you fell from that heads downwards. In the next area, head right, go up the stairs and use your Paper Plane mode that heads to the next room by the left, where you’ll find the Thousand Year Door. Mario will then hold up the crystals you got in the last chapter.

Now head back up the way you came from and return to Rogueport. After arriving at Rogueport, return to Professor Frankly, and he’ll tell you your next location is the Boggly Woods. Head down the pipe in front of his house to return to the sewers. Squeeze through the same bars and head down the pipe again. Once you arrive on this floor, you’ll notice a small creature with an antenna on its head below you, heading down the same pipe you used to get to the Thousand Year door.

Follow it, and once you arrive on the next floor, you’ll notice a door with metal bars in the middle of the room. Squeeze through the bars, and you’ll find the creature in the room it leads you to. Follow it, and once it’s cornered, it will introduce itself as Punio. It will then ask you for your help, and for you to follow it to where it lives. Follow Punio and it will unlock a secret path: Go up the stairs, head right, and go through the pipe on the right. The pipe will then lead you to Boggly Woods, where Chapter Two begins.

