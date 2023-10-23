How many players can play Super Mario Wonder? Total Multiplayer Count

Where are the Mario experts when you need them?

It’s time to multiply the player count and call in some backup to help defeat Bowser in Mario Wonder. Taking Bowser out this time may be a little tricky, what with his giant floating head and defensive perimeter of piranha clouds. After what seems to be years of putting an end to Bowser’s dirty tricks, he’s back once again and he demands your attention.

Whether you want to brag about your first-place finishes on Friends Races or ghostbuster Bowser back to his original state, your friends are just a click away. But how many players can join you in Mario Wonder?

How many players can join couch co-op in Mario Wonder?

Who’ll be the protagonist? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play co-op with a total of four players in Mario Wonder. If you enter the game after setting the wrong amount of players, simply save and return to the title using the main menu (‘+‘).

Every time you log into your Mario Wonder playthrough, you’ll be asked how many people are playing and which character you want to be. You can set the amount of players in the game between one to four. The screen can be split into a total of four quarters depending on the amount of people playing.

Hmm…Yoshi, Yoshi, or Yoshi? So many choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each player requires their own controller. You can split the Switch controller into two separate joysticks for two players. You will need two more controllers or another set of joysticks to control the character.

Player count for online multiplayer in Mario Wonder

Join your friends from the beginning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For online multiplayer, you can play with a total of 11 friends or strangers in each level of Mario Wonder. While online play is available in Mario Wonder, the process is very different from other multiplayer games. Co-op and online play can start on the first level called Welcome to the Flower Kingdom.

Connect with strangers or play with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports Room for one more? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are beginning a new playthrough, complete the opening and enter the first world called Pipe-Rock Plateau. Go into the Main Menu with ‘+‘ and select ‘Play Online‘ on the signal icon in the right-hand corner of the menu screen. Friends can join you using the ‘Play with Friends‘ option (press ‘X‘ in the Online Status menu). Alternatively, connecting to the Online Status will allow you to play with up to 11 strangers.

The Online Status or satellite can be found on the free roam section in each world. Use this to pinpoint which level you want to play on. A total of 12 players can join each room. Their progress may be different from yours, however. If they have progressed further than you, you will not be able to join them or free roam in their worlds. In the created room, any players in close proximity to you will appear faded like a ghost.

Playing online works very differently to co-op play in Mario Wonder. The ghostly look rocked by your friends is purposefully done because they’re not physically in the game with you. While 12 players can join a room, only four can enter any given level.

Every time you and others enter a level online, they will appear as faded shadows rather than fully fleshed-out characters as seen in co-op. You can treat them as if they’re actually in the level with you by dropping items and reviving them in ghost-form.

