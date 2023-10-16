Fans praise Mario’s new look in Wonder: ‘More colorful and alive’

We are used to seeing Mario games full of color, with many happy themes and positive personalities, and this time, Nintendo went above and beyond with Mario Wonder’s release.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 15, players praise Nintendo’s effort in illustrating and animating the new Mario Wonder game.

Since its old days on the first Nintendo consoles, Mario has been known as a game full of vivid colors, enthusiasm, and great animation. Over the years, angles, dimensions, and genres changed, and technology advanced. But developers stayed more or less true to these characteristics.

As every game gets compared to its predecessors, so did Mario Wonder get compared with New Super Mario Bros. Fans are full of praise, claiming that the new release is more colorful and livelier.

Mario looks more emotional, with facial features that are more telling, the background is more detailed, and the effects when you jump and crouch are a whole different story when compared to the previous releases. It feels like there is much more personality added to the whole game.

Players say that it feels like “you are controlling Mario’s artwork that is found inside the game manuals and on the cover,” and that they are looking forward to experiencing all the game firsthand.

With rumors of the Switch 2 looming on the horizon, this may be the last Mario game on the original Switch. With it looking this good, we can’t wait to see what Nintendo will be able to do with the Switch 2.

