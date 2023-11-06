Does Super Mario RPG have multiplayer?

A 2023 remake of the original Super Mario RPG looks to recapture all the magic of the OG title. As part of some modern-day renovations, will there be room for multiplayer or co-op content?

A bold move back in 1996, Nintendo experimented by debuting Super Mario RPG to great success. The seamless blend of Mario and turn-based RPG mechanics worked like a treat, which is why the Super Mario RPG remake is a long time coming for many.

Tweaks to the gameplay and subtle changes to the music are one thing in the remake, but has Nintendo gone one step further and added multiplayer or co-op to the updated version of Super Mario RPG?

Is Super Mario RPG multiplayer or co-op?

Mario must conquer this mission alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nintendo

Remaining true to its own source material, there is a complete lack of multiplayer or co-op in Super Mario RPG, ensuring that the vastly different Mario title is a single-player-only experience.

Many Mario games, such as the critically acclaimed Super Mario Wonder, have embraced the concept of multiplayer. Wonder features both online multiplayer and local co-op.

But Super Mario RPG focuses on solo play. As with other Mario games, the premise is a fairly simple one: Mario must traverse several varied worlds, and fight enemies, all the while being helped out by familiar cohorts—Toad, Princess Peach, etc.

Super Mario RPG is regarded as an all-time Mario game, and if you can’t get enough of our bouncy plumber, then take a look at the best outings for Mario on the Nintendo Switch.