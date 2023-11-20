Bowser’s Keep All Quiz Answers in Super Mario RPG

If you’re taking on the Quiz door in Bowser’s Keep, then you’re going to need to have a solid understanding of Super Mario RPG, as well as a reliable memory. That is unless you use this sneaky answers guide.

To progress in Bowser’s Keep, you’ll need to complete four different courses hidden behind four doors. One of Super Mario RPG‘s final areas challenges all aspects of the player’s ability: puzzle-solving skills, combat efficiency, as well as your platforming acumen.

Behind one of the doors is Dr. Topper’s Quiz. Rapid-fire questions that test you on various aspects of your journey through Super Mario RPG. It can be hard to know everything, but it’s easier when you have the answers in a handy guide, oh look what we have here.

Quiz answers for Bowser’s Keep in Super Mario RPG

If you’re unprepared, expect to fail. Screenshot by Dot Esports This one wasn’t too hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports Some questions can be quite generous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Across multiple attempts, I encountered over 20 different questions for the Bowser’s Keep quiz. However, there’s actually closer to 40, and I completed the quiz before I got a chance to see any more questions.

I failed a couple of times too because some of the questions are seriously obscure, and require you to know tiny details from hours previously. I noted down everything I came across, and there are also additional questions and answers that were found by Game8.

Here are all the questions we believe can come up in the Bowser’s Keep Quiz, in alphabetical order to make things easier, with the answer being in bold next to it:

Booster is what generation? 7th

How long have the couple inside the chapel been waiting for their wedding? 30 Minutes

How many legs does Wiggler have? 6

How many underlings does Croco have? 3

How much…does a female beetle cost? 1 coin

Johnny loves WHICH beverage?… Currant Juice

Mite is Dyna’s…WHAT? Little Brother

Speardovich is what? A boss

The boy at the inn in Mushroom Kingdom was playing with…What? Game Boy

The boy getting his picture taken at Marrymore can’t wait ’til which season? Skiing

The man getting his picture taken at Marrymore hates what? Getting his picture taken

What color are the curtains in Mario’s house? Blue

What color is the end of Dodo’s beak? Red

What did Carroboscis turn into? A carrot

What do Culex, Goomba, and Jinx all have in common? They all live in Monstro Town

What does Belome really like to turn people into? Scarecrows

What does Birdo come out of? An eggshell

What does the Red Essence do? Gives you strength

What is Cinder Toad in charge of at the middle counter? The inn

What is Raini’s husband’s name? Raz

What is the 4th selection on the Menu screen? Equip

What technique does Bowser learn at Level 15? Crusher

What was Mallow asked to get for Frog Sage? Cricket Pie

What was Peach doing when she was kidnapped by Bowser? She was looking at flowers

What words does Beezo use when he sings? La dee dah~

What’s the chef’s name at Marrymore? Torte

What’s the first monster you see in the Pipe Vault? Lava Bubble

What’s the full name of the boss at the Sunken Ship? Jonathan Jones

What’s the name of Jagger’s “sensei”? Jinx

What’s the name of the boss at the Sunken Ship? Johnny

What’s the password in the Sunken Ship? Pearls

Where was the 1st Star Piece found? Mushroom Kingdom

Where was the 3rd Star piece found? Moleville

Which monster does not appear in Booster Tower? Terrapin

Who helped you up the cliffs at Land’s End? Paratroopas

Who is the famous composer at Tadpole Pond? Toadofsky

Who is the famous sculptor in Nimbus land? Garro

Who is the leader of the Axem Rangers? Red

Who is the ultimate enemy in this adventure? Smithy

This is one of many, secretly challenging puzzles in Super Mario RPG, alongside other tests including the Booster Portrait puzzle.