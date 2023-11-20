Bowser’s Keep All Quiz Answers in Super Mario RPG

If you’re taking on the Quiz door in Bowser’s Keep, then you’re going to need to have a solid understanding of Super Mario RPG, as well as a reliable memory. That is unless you use this sneaky answers guide.
To progress in Bowser’s Keep, you’ll need to complete four different courses hidden behind four doors. One of Super Mario RPG‘s final areas challenges all aspects of the player’s ability: puzzle-solving skills, combat efficiency, as well as your platforming acumen.
Behind one of the doors is Dr. Topper’s Quiz. Rapid-fire questions that test you on various aspects of your journey through Super Mario RPG. It can be hard to know everything, but it’s easier when you have the answers in a handy guide, oh look what we have here.
Quiz answers for Bowser’s Keep in Super Mario RPG
Across multiple attempts, I encountered over 20 different questions for the Bowser’s Keep quiz. However, there’s actually closer to 40, and I completed the quiz before I got a chance to see any more questions.
I failed a couple of times too because some of the questions are seriously obscure, and require you to know tiny details from hours previously. I noted down everything I came across, and there are also additional questions and answers that were found by Game8.
Here are all the questions we believe can come up in the Bowser’s Keep Quiz, in alphabetical order to make things easier, with the answer being in bold next to it:
- Booster is what generation? 7th
- How long have the couple inside the chapel been waiting for their wedding? 30 Minutes
- How many legs does Wiggler have? 6
- How many underlings does Croco have? 3
- How much…does a female beetle cost? 1 coin
- Johnny loves WHICH beverage?… Currant Juice
- Mite is Dyna’s…WHAT? Little Brother
- Speardovich is what? A boss
- The boy at the inn in Mushroom Kingdom was playing with…What? Game Boy
- The boy getting his picture taken at Marrymore can’t wait ’til which season? Skiing
- The man getting his picture taken at Marrymore hates what? Getting his picture taken
- What color are the curtains in Mario’s house? Blue
- What color is the end of Dodo’s beak? Red
- What did Carroboscis turn into? A carrot
- What do Culex, Goomba, and Jinx all have in common? They all live in Monstro Town
- What does Belome really like to turn people into? Scarecrows
- What does Birdo come out of? An eggshell
- What does the Red Essence do? Gives you strength
- What is Cinder Toad in charge of at the middle counter? The inn
- What is Raini’s husband’s name? Raz
- What is the 4th selection on the Menu screen? Equip
- What technique does Bowser learn at Level 15? Crusher
- What was Mallow asked to get for Frog Sage? Cricket Pie
- What was Peach doing when she was kidnapped by Bowser? She was looking at flowers
- What words does Beezo use when he sings? La dee dah~
- What’s the chef’s name at Marrymore? Torte
- What’s the first monster you see in the Pipe Vault? Lava Bubble
- What’s the full name of the boss at the Sunken Ship? Jonathan Jones
- What’s the name of Jagger’s “sensei”? Jinx
- What’s the name of the boss at the Sunken Ship? Johnny
- What’s the password in the Sunken Ship? Pearls
- Where was the 1st Star Piece found? Mushroom Kingdom
- Where was the 3rd Star piece found? Moleville
- Which monster does not appear in Booster Tower? Terrapin
- Who helped you up the cliffs at Land’s End? Paratroopas
- Who is the famous composer at Tadpole Pond? Toadofsky
- Who is the famous sculptor in Nimbus land? Garro
- Who is the leader of the Axem Rangers? Red
- Who is the ultimate enemy in this adventure? Smithy
This is one of many, secretly challenging puzzles in Super Mario RPG, alongside other tests including the Booster Portrait puzzle.