Bowser proves to be a body-positive king in new Super Mario Bros. Wonder ad

Bowser and his love for Princess Peach have become a particularly popular topic in the Super Mario world as of late, particularly with the release of the Super Mario Bros. movie last year where Jack Black literally sang a song, which charted by the way, to illustrate Bowser’s love. It would seem that the marketing team at Nintendo is running with this idea, as a new advert for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder game shows a super cute scene playing out between the two characters.

In the advert, Bowser offers a flower to Peach, but before she can accept it, Peach absorbs an elephant power-up that turns her into an adorable peach-colored elephant. As you can imagine from a sudden transformation into an elephant, Peach is heavier and generally thicker than she is in her human form. Bowser looks her up and down and for a moment, it seems like he might not be interested in Peach’s new look. It becomes clear very quickly that Elephant Peach has stirred something within Bowser as he looks at her lovingly before grabbing even more flowers to offer her.

So what does this advert tell us about the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game? Nothing that we don’t already know, seeing as Nintendo has already shown off the elephant power-ups in the trailers for the game.

But what does it tell us about the characters? It shows Peach being comfortable and confident despite her body change and of course, we stan a queen who can pull off any look with ease and grace. It also shows us that Bowser is a body-positive boy whose love does not falter even when his beloved experiences a dramatic body change. In fact, he seems pretty into it to be honest.

He is a giant lizard, after all, so elephant Peach is probably closer to him species-wise than human Peach is. Either way, what is clear is that Bowser is a fan of a little more junk in Peach’s trunk. The pun is definitely intended.

I know this is just a cute ad for a game that doesn’t mean much in the grander scheme of things, but as someone who is a little chunky and who often deals with severe hang-ups about my body and appearance, this sweet advert truly made my day. If you want to see more of Elephant Peach—and why wouldn’t you—you can check her out when Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases on Oct. 20.

