Is Manor Lords on GeForce Now?

Manor Lords is a popular medieval open-world strategy-building game that has already managed to rack up an impressive 10 million wishlists on Steam. With so many people eager to get their hands on it, its possible availability on GeForce Now through Steam or Game Pass PC has become quite the hot topic.

Manor Lords on GeForce Now, explained

Manor Lords will be available on GeForce Now by the end of April. This has been confirmed by an official blog post from the NVIDIA GeForce Now community.

There’s no specific day or date for when Manor Lords will be playable through GeForce Now, mainly because the post only mentions players will be able to enjoy this title—along with many others—sometime in April. However, since Manor Lords officially launches on April 26, we can expect to see it added to GeForce Now either on its release day or pretty soon after, given it will also be available via Xbox’s PC Game Pass.

It will be available on GFN from late April. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NVIDIA GFN

Where to purchase Manor Lords to play it on GFN

Manor Lords will be available on PC via Steam and on PC via the Xbox PC Game Pass. According to GeForce Now, you can either purchase Manor Lords on Steam or buy an Xbox PC Game Pass, which will give you access to not only Manor Lords but several other Xbox PC Game Pass titles available to play on GeForce Now.

Both options have pros and cons, like gaining access to one game versus multiple and a one-time purchase versus a subscription. So, deciding where you’d like to buy Manor Lords is truly up to you. And as long as you have your Steam or Xbox account connected to your GeForce Now account, you can play this medieval strategy game whenever it arrives.

So, if you’re excited about Manor Lords and want to get playing as soon as possible, this is everything you need to know about its GeForce Now playability.

