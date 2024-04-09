Is Manor Lords co-op multiplayer?

In Manor Lords, you get to fully design your own historical city and engage in epic battles. Strategy is key to success, and since there’s a lot you need to manage perfectly, you might be wondering whether you can have some friends jump in to help.

Playing with friends is always helpful and adds a new layer to your gaming experience. In a game like Manor Lords, there’s a lot to carefully manage and control, which means having friends to work through it with you or to battle against might sound enticing to you. If you’re curious about this feature, here’s what you need to know about whether Manor Lords has co-op multiplayer.

Does Manor Lords have multiplayer co-op?

Can you team up with friends? Image via Slavic Magic

Manor Lords currently does not have multiplayer, but the dev hasn’t ruled it out as a possible feature that could be added later. For now, though, Manor Lords will be a single-player experience with its launch on April 26.

On a Reddit post, the game dev said they plan to “polish the single-player element first” before considering adding multiplayer. This means a potential multiplayer feature likely won’t be seen anytime soon, even if the dev decides to add one.

The dev also addressed another question about co-op multiplayer on Steam and said it “would be cool to add later on” but reiterated that the single-player experience is the main priority since this mode is what the game was built around.

You may not be able to team up, battle against, or otherwise engage with other players in Manor Lords when it launches, but the good news is that it’s not completely off the table. But considering this game is being developed by just one dev, it will likely take quite a long time for multiplayer to be added if they decide to introduce it.

If you’re planning to jump in and play Manor Lords yourself, you might want to know whether it’s on Game Pass and what PC specs you need. Knowing this information is crucial for starting your city-building and enemy-battling journey.

