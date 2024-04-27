How to make and use Tools in Manor Lords

Maximizing Iron resources in Manor Lords can build your Regional Wealth through crafted items like Tools.

Mining is an important mechanic in Manor Lords, allowing you to craft items for various uses. Iron deposits, for example, are mined to craft weapons like Spears and Sidearms. Iron is also used to craft Tools in Manor Lords, though there is no official use for tools during the Beta launch. But that doesn’t mean Tools are worthless.

How to craft Manor Lords tools

Take over neighboring regions to get the resources you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tools are made from Iron Slabs that are crafted from Iron deposits that were mined. Not all regions in Manor Lords have an Iron deposit, though. For those who didn’t high-roll a region with Iron, like me, you have two options: Take over a neighboring region with an Iron deposit and disperse the Iron to your original village, or import Iron Slabs through a Trading Post.

Purchasing Iron Slabs from neighboring regions requires an established Trade Route at the Trading Post. I don’t recommend Importing Iron Slabs for Tools as it costs more for the slab than it does to Export the Tool. But you will need Iron Slabs for weapons.

Regions with an Iron deposit can be mined. The Iron is then transferred to a Bloomery workshop, where it is melted down and crafted into Iron Slabs. You have two options for crafting tools. A Smithy shop will craft Tools, but it’s slightly more expensive to maintain than a level two Burgage Plot home that has been turned into a Blacksmith Workshop.

How to use a Blacksmith to craft tools in Manor Lords

Using a Blacksmith to craft tools is more efficient than a Smithy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Blacksmith is an available profession within Manor Lords through level two Burgage Plot homes. Families in that home become Artisans and are permanently pulled from the main labor pool. A Blacksmith, in my opinion, is better than a Smithy. Artisan Blacksmith homes can use the same Iron Slabs that a Smithy uses but crafts more items. Spears, sidearms, and Tools can all be crafted through a Blacksmith home in Manor Lords.

What are tools used for in Manor Lords?

It’s unclear at the time of writing how devs will incorporate Tools through future Manor Lords updates. No existing building uses Tools for construction or daily use but you can sell them to increase your Regional Wealth if an Iron deposit in your region(s).

