One town is barely enough to call yourself a Lord. There’s an entire map to explore and conquer, so here’s how to claim new regions in Manor Lords.

How to conquer new regions in Manor Lords

Plenty of land for you to take.

To claim a new region in Manor Lords, you have to accumulate 1,000 Influence (2,000 if the region is controlled by someone else). There’s also an option to claim a region with King’s Favor, but there’s seemingly no way to get that resource right now.

When you have enough Influence, open the map, select the region you want to conquer, and press Claim with Influence. The claiming process will start and after around 20 seconds, the region will become yours.

If you decide to claim a region currently under the control of another Lord, you might need to prepare for a fight, as they can interfere with the process. You can also do the same when the other Lord is trying to claim a vacant region. Just make sure you have enough units and military equipment.

The new region will become a place for a new town you have to manage and develop. Start by building a Settlers Camp for 250 Treasury and then place it in the new region. You can barter resources between regions using the Pack Station. However, for the barter to work, both towns must offer something.

How to gain Influence in Manor Lords

How do you think I can afford these clothes?

Influence is hard to come by in Manor Lords, as most of your day-to-day actions don’t give you any at all. Here are all the ways to get Influence in Manor Lords:

Increasing your settlement level

Conquering bandit camps

Building and upgrading churches and manors

Increasing the Settlement Level is the best way to gain Influence, as it also grants Development Points to spend on development branches. Look at what your settlement needs and fulfill the requirements to level up.

Fighting Bandits is another good way to earn Influence and some extra resources, but you must come prepared. Bandit Camps themselves aren’t difficult to clear; one Spear Militia unit will easily get the job done. But as soon as I started fighting the Bandits, a few of their units attacked and plundered my town, so make sure you have enough units to both attack and defend.

Both Churches and Manors are more of a nice bonus rather than a way to consistently get Influence. You only get Influence for building the first Manor and upgrading the first Church in the region. Building more of them won’t give you anything.

The game also mentions enacting a Policy grants Influence. However, none of the available Policies affected Influence, at least in my case. We will likely receive new Policies that directly target Influence at some point in the future.

