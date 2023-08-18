5 best offensive playbooks in Madden 24

Madden 24 is here and, whether you aim to crush opponents online or build a dominant franchise, choosing the right offensive playbook is crucial.

Playbooks in Madden 24 provide the options you will have offensively in your quest to march down the field into the endzone and they all have varying strengths, with some more effective for running plays and others shining when taking to the air.

In Ultimate Team, collecting playbooks is extremely important for how your team evolves throughout the year, so we’ve highlighted five of the best that you should be looking out for.

Kansas City Chiefs/Washington Commanders

The playbooks for the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders are identical in Madden 24, with both providing great options for passing and running plays—which provides a nice spread of variety.

Several different formations allow you to get the best out of your QB, HBs, tight ends, and wide receivers, which makes the playbook a great option if you’re looking for an offense with plenty of attacking threats.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers boast a strong playbook. Image via EA Sports

The San Francisco 49ers playbook is another solid option in Madden 24, with strong running plays and a focus on short passing, which is a good choice given the game’s inconsistencies when throwing the ball.

Players with abilities that boost their ability to gain yards after catch benefit massively from the 49ers’ playbook and, with a strong RB or HB, you can dominate on the ground too.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos playbook has a number of unique formations that can cause confusion for the opposition defense, particularly as the offense is built around the extremely mobile QB that is Russell Wilson.

The Broncos playbook provides a lot of depth and different options to take offensively and strong wide receivers can really shine with these plays, although it can be slightly on the weaker side if you stick to the ground.

Philadelphia Eagles/Indianapolis Colts

The Eagles and the Colts share a playbook. Image via EA Sports

Arguably the best running playbook in Madden 24 belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, who have identical playbooks in the game.

The Gun options are particularly effective, with two of the strongest being the Bunch options, and play action schemes can be extremely difficult for opponents to track, particularly if you are playing online against a human player.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive playbook has the potential to emerge as a fan-favorite in Madden 24, with a bunch of effective formations that can get the best out of your wide receivers.

The Gun 3 WR Tight Set formation boasts some of the best WR routes in the game, particularly when attacking zone coverage, while the tight ends are also extremely effective as both blockers and eligible receivers.

