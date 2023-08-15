All Madden 24 Team Captains and how to get them

Madden 24 is here and there is a big change in Ultimate Team this year, with all four Team Captains available to recruit to your team.

In previous iterations, players selected a Team Captain from a choice of four when creating their Ultimate Team—which was a difficult task to do as all were great options.

This year, however, it has changed and you can recruit all Four Team Captains to your team, with the choices being removed completely. Here’s everything you need to know.

You can get all four captains in Madden 24. Image via EA Sports

Who are the Madden 24 Team Captains?

Frank Gore (RB)

Kevin Mawae (C)

Ronde Barber (CB)

Eric Berry (SS)

Madden 24’s four Team Captains are predominantly defensive players, with the exception being RB Frank Gore.

All four Madden 24 Team Captains start with an overall (OVR) rating of 80, which can be increased to 85, while you can also unlock chemistry for all 32 NFL franchises.

Related: Madden 24 QB speed ratings: 5 fastest quarterbacks

How to get all Madden 24 Team Captains

Madden 24’s Team Captains are awarded through the Team Captains Field Pass, which has 16 levels.

Each player is spread out from levels two to eight, with tokens then provided afterward that can be used to push your Team Captains toward the 85 OVR rating.

Frank Gore is awarded at Level Two, Kevin Mawae is awarded at Level Four, Level Six provides Ronde Barber and, finally, Eric Berry is awarded at Level 8.

Related: What’s new in Madden 24?

All other Levels provide Tokens that can be used to increase the OVR rating of your captains.

To level up your Team Captains Field Pass, you must complete the requirements listed in the “Objectives” section.

About the author