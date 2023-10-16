Lords of the Fallen stat guide: What does each attribute mean?

In Lords of the Fallen, you’ve got six main skills: Agility, Endurance, Inferno, Radiance, Strength, and Vitality. Each one has its own perks, and picking the best mix is all about what kind of build you’re aiming to play.

What does each attribute mean in Lords of the Fallen?

Agility

Agility helps you deal more damage with fast, light weapons like axes, daggers, and short swords. It’s also important for weapons that shoot from a distance, like bows or crossbows, and some polearms and spears.

Endurance

Endurance increases the maximum amount of energy you can have for doing things like hitting, blocking, and dodging. It also lets you carry more weighty gear without slowing you down.

Inferno

Inferno does a few cool things. It boosts your total mana, helps you unlock powerful Inferno-themed spells and weapons (as long as your Inferno level is up to par), and amps up the damage you dish out with them.

Radiance

Radiance increases your maximum mana, unlocks certain Radiant spells and weapons (but only if your Radiance level is high enough), and strengthens the punch you pack with them.

Strength

Strength makes you stronger when using big, heavy fight weapons like giant swords, big hammers, and chopping axes. It also makes you tougher, giving you better defense against enemy attacks (and there’s going to be a lot of those).

Vitality

Vitality increases your maximum health so you can take more hits and keep going. It also lets you carry a bit more gear without it weighing you down too much, but not as much as Endurance.

What are the best stats to upgrade?

Usually, it’s smartest to boost Vitality and Endurance first. They pump up your health and energy, so you can keep going longer in fights without getting worn out.

If you’re good at avoiding getting hit, choose to increase Agility, Strength, Inferno, or Radiance instead, depending on your build. That way, you can hit enemies harder. If you want to play as a quick fighter who’s good with swords, boost your Agility. If you prefer a strong character who can handle big hammers, then Strength is your go-to. If using magic spells is your thing, you should increase either Inferno or Radiance.

And don’t forget, you can always respec eventually.

