How to use magic in Lords of the Fallen

You have many tools at your disposal in Lords of the Fallen, and magic is one of the strongest. It offers precious versatility and the option to deal damage from a safe distance.

If you choose a class using magic, you will have access to it early in the game. But you still have to unlock magic during your journey, and there are a few requirements.

There are two forms of magic in LotF, which can be considered as dark and light magic: Umbral, the magic belonging to the gloomy realm you enter using your lamp, and Radiant, the magic used by allies. You can enhance Radiant use by upgrading the skill of the same name, while Umbral mastery corresponds to the Inferno skill.

Radiance and Inferno enhance magic use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not very well-versed in Soulslike games, there’s a chance you picked a Physical class because they’re generally recommended for beginners.

That’s the type of class I chose, but I quickly realized unlocking a few spells would help my progress tremendously—especially when facing the Scourged Sister Delyth miniboss after unlocking Skyrest.

Here’s how to unlock and use magic in Lords of the Fallen.

How to unlock Umbral or Radiant magic in Lords of the Fallen

The first requirement to unlock magic spells in LotF is to unlock Skyrest, the first main hub you reach in the game. There are several NPCs that sell useful items and enhancements, including two that sell Spells and Catalysts, among other useful tools for your build.

When you’re standing in front of the Skyrest Vestige, head to the left. Both NPCs who sell Spells are located on that side of the castle—one upstairs and the other downstairs.

Molhu sells Umbral spells. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upstairs, you’ll find Molhu. To meet him, you must use your Lamp and get into the Umbral dimension. He’s in the square room with a circle table at its center. That character specializes in Umbral magic. He’ll sell you Spells, Catalysts, Umbral Lamp enhancers, and more.

Dunmire specializes in Radiant magic and equipment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you go downstairs, you’ll meet Dunmire instead. He stands before a grid you can’t open and sells you Radiant items, including a damage and a healing spell, as well as equipment.

Be careful about how you spend your Vigor because he offers a lot of tempting options at once when you first unlock Skyrest. Prioritize either unlocking Radiant or getting better gear.

How to use Umbral or Radiant magic in Lords of the Fallen

Both Catalysts you can buy at Skyrest. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

To use magic in LotF, there are a few steps to complete. You can’t simply buy and equip spells. You have some requirements to meet first.

To use a spell, you need to put it in your active slot. For that, you have to buy a Catalyst from the type of magic you want to use and equip it beforehand.

The Radiant Catalyst is named the Orian Preacher Catalyst, and it’s sold by Dunmire. To equip it, you also need at least 12 points in Radiance. This means you might have some farming to do before going back to Dunmire.

Molhu sells the Umbral Catalyst, which is named the Charm of Fortune’s Sight. It’s more challenging to equip than the Radiant one because it not only requires 12 points in Radiant but also 12 in Inferno.

You’ll then be able to equip a spell of your choice, select, and use it instead of your bow.

