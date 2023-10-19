Lords of the Fallen patch finally addresses the game’s terrible PC performance problems

A Lords of the Fallen patch aimed at tackling the performance issues plaguing the PC version went live earlier. For many, this fix couldn’t have come soon enough, as complaints about the subpar performance on PC have been constant since release.

The Oct. 18 update mainly focused on VRAM optimization to support GPUs running at peak performance. This was done by refining U.I. elements, optimizing memory during environment interactions, loading anchor images only during vestige interactions, and tweaking textures to reduce VRAM consumption.

It also fixed a lot of issues causing crashes tied to things like interactions with NPCs, enemy actions, elements, Niagara particle effects, running out of ammo, player respawns at anchors, and more. Many existed, but now they’re no more.

Before the patch, the performance issues were considered so bad that some even went as far as labeling the game “unplayable,” leading to mixed reviews on Steam.

The patch seems to be a direct response to these concerns, and feedback has been positive so far. It’s still up in the air if the patch will actually fix every problem—and there’s every chance it won’t considering how many there were—but it’s good news for Lords of the Fallen players who hope they can play the game smoothly without any more performance woes.

However, the October update wasn’t all about performance fixes. It also introduced some cool balancing changes.

The update lowered the price of Vestige Seeds from Molhu to 1,200 Vigor from its original 2,500 Vigor, making them more accessible. A number of bosses and areas in New Game Plus were also toned down. The developers made these changes because they felt the difficulty curve was too steep.

Players appreciated how quickly the Lords of the Fallen developers released the update, but are still eagerly awaiting news on when co-op crossplay will be introduced, which the latest CI Games announcement didn’t address.

