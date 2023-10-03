Soulslike fans are in for a treat as Lords of the Fallen releases in October, bringing a sequel to the game initially released almost a decade ago. Many players are wondering whether they’ll have to face the merciless monsters of the game’s universe alone or if they’ll be able to get some help from their friends.

Lords of the Fallen is going to be a challenging journey, and being supported by friends can go a long way to vanquish powerful enemies. Here is the answer to that crucial question.

Image via HEXWORKS

Does Lords of the Fallen have multiplayer co-op?

Fortunately for players who want to complete their Lords of the Fallen with friends, the game will feature multiplayer elements at launch. It will also include crossplay, which means players from different platforms will be able to play together.

Players will only be able to join the team of only one other user, though. It won’t be possible to progress through the journey with more than two players.

In addition, you might think that adding one player will make fights less challenging, but it won’t likely be the case. “Be warned – heroes from other realms can and will invade,” the game’s description reads, referring to the case where online co-op will be enabled.

Lords of the Fallen will release on Oct. 13, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5, with crossplay enabled.

