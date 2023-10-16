Is Lords of the Fallen PC performance bad? – Answered

Lords of the Fallen is a great-looking game and really fun to play. However, many players are having trouble with how it runs on their PCs, and it’s not just a problem with their hardware.

So what’s the deal with the game’s PC performance?

Is Lords of the Fallen PC performance bad?

Lords of the Fallen on PC had serious problems at launch. When it first came out, it was so bad that players started giving it bad reviews on Steam. The game would often crash, stutter, or slow down, making it super tough for players to get through, especially because you need to be really precise to beat certain enemies. This was happening even for players with high-end PCs.

However, the developers released an update on Oct. 15 that seemed to fix a lot of these issues. It’s better, but it’s still not perfect. Some players are still having trouble, but not as many as before. Thanks to these changes, its reviews on Steam are starting to look a lot better.

What are the minimum and recommended requirements for Lords of the Fallen?

The minimum and recommended specifications for Lords of the Fallen are:

Category Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64bit Windows 10 64bit Processor Intel i5 8400 AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel i7 8700 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 12 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics 6GBs VRAM NVIDIA GTX-1060 AMD Radeon RX 590 8GBs VRAM NVIDIA RTX-2080 AMD Radeon RX 6700 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 45 GB (HDD) 45 GB (SSD)

How to improve Lords of the Fallen PC performance

If you want to make Lords of the Fallen run better on your PC, you can try these tips:

Put the game on an SSD if you can, it’s preferred.

if you can, it’s preferred. Set the game’s visuals to low or medium.

Turn off effects like motion blur, film grain, and chromatic aberration.

Close other programs you’re not using to free up some memory.

These changes might not fix everything, but they can help the game run smoother until the developers optimize it more.

