How to get Plucked Eyeballs in Lords of the Fallen and what to do with them

Plucked Eyeballs are key items in Lords of the Fallen. If you know where to look (wink, wink), you can collect a bunch of them. They’re useful for two main things, and both can really help your character in the game.

What are Plucked Eyeballs in Lords of the Fallen

Plucked Eyeballs are a form of currency acquired by avenging players who died in their own playthrough. Think of them as a kind of trophy you get from the enemy who took them down. And, like most currencies, you can either donate them for a good cause or trade them for some useful stuff, which we’ll get into in a bit.

Where to find Plucked Eyeballs in Lords of the Fallen

To find Plucked Eyeballs, keep an eye out for little lanterns on the ground with red moths around them. They show up where another player has died in their playthrough. It’s kind of like when you see fallen spirits in Dark Souls to show you where others went wrong, so you don’t make the same silly or fatal mistake.

In Lords of the Fallen, you can do one better: you can avenge them. To do that, interact with the lantern and follow the moths. They’ll take you to the enemy that killed them. Take that enemy down to pick up Plucked Eyeballs. I did this a bunch and quickly ended up with a load of Plucked Eyeballs to use for later (see below).

What to do with Plucked Eyeballs in Lords of the Fallen

Plucked Eyeballs are useful for two things. First, you can trade them at a place called the Shrine of the Putrid Mother in Skyrest. To get there, use the Umbral Lamp, go to the Vestige of Ethryg, and find the room where Molhu hangs out.

Second, you can donate your Plucked Eyeballs to the Shrine. It has a collective progress bar for everyone playing. The more Plucked Eyeballs players donate, the cooler the stuff you can get at the Shrine. You’ll find things like Arm Bones and Leg Bones armor, consumables like Eye of Vengeance, and even Rebirth Chrysalis, which lets you respec your character.

The Shrine is located in the same room as Molhu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s good to get into the habit of donating as many as you can, but don’t forget to stockpile some either. That way, you can get a really useful item when it shows up.

