How to farm Umbral Scouring in Lords of the Fallen

The Umbral dimension is full of unspeakable horrors in Lords of the Fallen, but also of precious resources and tools you can farm and use to get stronger—such as Umbral Scouring.

Umbral Scouring is a currency that can be exchanged to Molhu in Skyrest. With Umbral Scouring, you can get gear that can help you tremendously in your journey, so it shouldn’t be underestimated.

The item is shaped like a huddled insect and can be traded by choosing the option “Offer Remembrance” to Molhu. You’ll have to unlock it first to trade, however.

How to unlock Umbral Scouring trade in Lords of the Fallen

To unlock Umbral Scouring trade in LotF, you need to activate the Boss Remembrance feature.

It’ll allow you to trade items linked to a boss you’ve previously defeated by trading them with Umbral Scouring. Each item has its own interface, so the further you progress, the more options you’ll get.

To activate this feature, you must first get the Bowl of Revelations. It can simply be found in Pilgrim’s Perch when entering the Umbral dimension. You have to give this item to Molhu to unlock Umbral Scouring trade.

The best ways to farm Umbral Scouring in Lords of the Fallen

You have several ways of obtaining Umbral Scouring in Lords of the Fallen, but some are more time-efficient than others.

Defeat bosses

The first, and most natural way to get Umbral Scouring is to defeat bosses. They all give Scouring, but you must be in the Umbral dimension when on the battlefield after the fight to claim it.

Activate Umbral echoes

Umbral echoes are memories you can interact with using your Umbral Lamp. They give more insights on the stories of the NPC you encounter throughout your journey, which is always welcome, but they also grant you Umbral Scouring. So it’s always worth discovering those when you come across them.

Farming with the Umbral’s Reaper

You can get Scouring from multiple Elite and unique enemies. But there’s one way to farm from any place in the game and without doing much effort—you’ll have to do some waiting, however.

You can make the Umbral’s Reaper appear, which happens when you’re completely revealed in the Umbral dimension from staying too long in it. You can actually kill the Reaper shortly after it’s summoned and get five Umbral Scouring out of it. Here are the steps to follow:

Enter the Umbral dimension.

Head to a safe location. It’s better to be unreachable so you can wait without worrying of most spawning enemies.

Wait for the threat multiplier to go up to x3.00. It takes around five minutes.

Kill the Reaper as soon as it appears. If you wait too much, it’ll become invulnerable .

. Get the five Umbral Scouring units.

A great place to farm him is near the Ballroom’s Vestige, on the ladder outside. Simply get rid of the three enemies and wait. You’ll have more chances of defeating the Reaper by equipping a fast-hitting weapon. It doesn’t feature much HP, so it’s easy work if you’re quick enough.

