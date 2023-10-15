Where to find the Bowl of Revelations in Lords of the Fallen (and what to do with it)

Lords of the Fallen wears its inspiration on its sleeve as a Soulslike. As such, it’s not much of a surprise that the game rewards players who defeat major bosses with related items and weapons. While getting these boss weapons is relatively painless to unlock, it does require some work, and requires a specific item. This guide will teach you the most direct way to unlock boss items via the Bowl of Revelations.

Where to find the Bowl of Revelations in Lords of the Fallen

The Bowl of Revelations is an item unlocked earlier in Lords of the Fallen and can be found in Pilgrim’s Perch. The item is used to unlock boss weapons and gear and unlock more items that can be purchased from the Umbral merchant Molhu.

Pieta’s Remembrance menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the bowl, simply head to Pilgrim’s Perch, which is past the Scourged Sister Delyth boss. Progress far enough, and you’ll reach the Vestige of Blind Agatha in the Bellroom. Head outside, drop down, and you’ll see another ladder to the left that takes you down another level. After going down it, run straight along the path in front of you, past the tall enemy guarding another ladder to the left.

Go down that ladder, then enter the Umbral realm. You’ll find yet another ladder leading downward toward a floor of ash. It’s important to enter the Umbral realm; otherwise, you won’t see the floor. There, you will find a statue with a blue glow guarded by enemies. Use your lantern to Soulflay it, and it will drop the Bowl of Revelations and two Umbral Scouring. Head back to Skyrest Bridge and give the Bowl to Molhu to gain access to boss items as well as further goodies available for purchase.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to both defeat major bosses and also get their Remembrances to unlock their items. Remembrances are short flashback sequences related to the boss you just defeated. To get them, you simply have to Soulflay the white statue the boss leaves behind. However, you won’t see the white statue unless you enter the Umbral realm, and you’ll know a statue is nearby when you see butterflies hovering over a specific area.

After getting the boss’ Remembrance, head to Molhu and give it to him. Doing so will then unlock the boss’ items and weapons, which can now be purchased with Umbral Scouring. Each item varies in cost. For example, Pieta’s weapon costs 40 Umbral Scouring while her other gear ranges between five to 10.

The Bowl of Revelations is a very important item in Lords of the Fallen that can be easily missed, especially if you don’t know its value. However, as long as you follow this guide, you should be able to find it quickly and get those boss items.

