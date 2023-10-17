How to farm Large Deralium Shards in Lords of the Fallen

Deralium is an ore Lords of the Fallen players can use to enhance their weapons and gear as one of the ways to get stronger. The ores are categorized by size with the Large Deralium Shards being the most sought-after.

You can find Deralium in all parts of the game, and they’re key to your progression at a certain point in your journey to save the world. You’ll want to collect them to upgrade your gear using up to +10 in Skyrest, the Lord of the Fallen‘s main hub, by heading to the blacksmith named Gerlinde upstairs. Alternatively, the ores can be used to enhance your Umbral Lamp and Sanguinarix, making those materials all the more precious.

Large Deralium Shards are rarer than regular nuggets and small fragments, so finding a way to farm them will help you tremendously in getting your gear to the maximum level. They aren’t farmable in instances where they’re found in chests, but they can also be obtained after defeating enemies, and you can keep beating certain enemies again and again to get the same loot.

The best way to farm Large Deralium Shards in Lords of the Fallen

These ores are pretty handy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to farm Large Deralium Chunks in LotF is by defeating the Ruiner boss at Lower Calrath. He’ll always drop one Large Deralium Chunk upon death, so you’ll be guaranteed to have a whole stock in your inventory when you return to Gerlinde if you use this farming method.

Don’t forget the Vestige Seedling. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Via Rurikhan’s YouTube

To farm the boss, you must have one Vestige seed in your inventory. You can use it on a Seedling near the boss on an upper platform. In doing so, you won’t have to go all the way from the Vestige checkpoint each time you want to defeat the Ruiner.

You can reach the boss on the path following the Alehouse Vestige. Head to lower levels and get out of the building by falling down on the floor filled with flames.

Progress through the main path until you reach a large circle area. You’ll quickly find the boss wandering there with a giant shield and axe. He’s slow, so you can benefit from ranged attacks—either spells or arrows—before ending him with melee hits. Repeat the battle to farm your Large Deralium Shards.

