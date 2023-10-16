Where to find Deralium in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen offers a large world to explore with precious resources to make your journey more enjoyable, and Deralium Chunks are one of those materials. You won’t come across them until after some time in the game, so you should already be acquainted with most of the game’s mechanics by then.

Still, finding easy and fast ways to get Deralium Chunks might be challenging for you. Here are the best locations to farm them and how to use them.

What are Deralium Chunks and what are they used for?

These are less precious, but useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll get these in several locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports They’re the most precious Chunks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deralium Chunks are upgrade materials in LotF. It can be used on Weapons, Armor, and Shields. You can also upgrade your Umbral Lamp and Sanguinarix using this ore. Upgrades can be done until +10. After that, Deralium Chunks won’t be of any more use to you.

You can upgrade your gear with Deralium Chunks by heading to Skyrest and speaking to Gerlinde, the Blacksmith upstairs. Select “Upgrade Equipment” and choose what you want to enhance. You’ll see the amount of Chunks required to perform the upgrade.

Where to find Deralium Chunks in Lords of the Fallen

In LotF, you can find Deralium Chunks in Revelation Depths, the Tower of Penance, Bramis Castle, and the Fief of the Chill Curse. However, the amount of Deralium Chunks available at these locations will vary.

Three locations of Deralium Chunks

You’ll be able to collect all kinds of Deralium Chunks in several different locations of the game.

Nest Vestige: Claim the Beacon

Head to the large open area, and go through the small passage with a ledge opening below. Run along the high wall until the end. Climb up the beacon and claim it. You’ll find a ton of Deralium Chunks in the chest.

Find the secret room! Screenshot by Dot Esports | Via Trophygamers on YouTube

Around the Tower of Penance

Head left toward the Tower. Pull the lever and go up. Reach the ladder at the other end of the circle room (you’ll have to go into Umbral for that).

Don’t climb down, though. Instead, jump down into a secret room containing a chest with one Deralium Chunk inside.

Random drops

You’ll find Deralium Chunks in various secret paths by defeating bosses and as random drops from normal enemies. This means you’ll naturally collect more of them as you progress into the game.

If you’re looking to get a lot of Chunks in a short amount of time, however, here is a farming method you can repeat.

Best farming route: Loot from Ruiner miniboss at Lower Calrath

Farm those Deralium Shards. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Via Rurikhan’s YouTube

You’ll get one Large Deralium Shard from defeating the miniboss you encounter when progressing through Lower Calrath near the Alehouse Vestige. You can loot it each time you face him, so it’s a good way to farm these materials.

It also helps to plant a Vestige Seed not too far from the miniboss area. You’ll have a Seedling on top of the area, and the miniboss thankfully shouldn’t too hard to defeat. Since he’s slow, you’ll have more chances of beating him quickly by using magic spells or arrows.

You can find this miniboss after the Alehouse Vestige. Warp there and head down. Follow the path imbued with lava, and you’ll end up in a huge open area where you’ll find the miniboss wielding a huge shield and axe.

About the author