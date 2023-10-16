Lords of the Fallen: Should you give the Rune Tablet to Gerlinde or Sparky?

Just like other Soulslikes, Lords of the Fallen makes you choose between different options that can change your playthrough. One big choice is deciding whether to give the Rune Tablet to Gerlinde or Sparky, a creature she’s enslaved who knows a lot about runemaking.

Each choice here has its good and bad sides, but one is definitely better than the other. Let’s take a closer look at both.

What happens if you give the Rune Tablet to Gerlinde?

If you decide to give the Rune Tablet to Gerlinde, she’ll be ecstatic and sell you items at a cheaper price. However, Sparky will have to keep working for her, and you’ll miss out on something special he could have offered.

What happens if you give the Rune Tablet to Sparky?

If you decide to give the Rune Tablet to Sparky, he won’t have to work for Gerlinde anymore. To thank you, he’ll teach you how to upgrade weapons at Vestiges, which is a big help. But, this choice will make Gerlinde really mad, and she’ll make everything in her shop more expensive.

Being able to upgrade weapons at Vestiges is handy for battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Should you give the Rune Tablet to Gerlinde or Sparky in Lords of the Fallen?

It’s best to give the Rune Tablet to Sparky. It’s not just the right thing to do; it also helps you more. Being able to make your weapons better at Vestiges is super useful, and you’d really miss it if you couldn’t. Sure, Gerlinde will get upset and charge more for her stuff, but you can still buy from her, and the higher prices aren’t too bad.

Look at it like this: what you get from giving the tablet to Sparky is way better than what you’d get from Gerlinde. So, you should really give it to Sparky, unless saving money at Lords of the Fallen shops is super important to you.

