Vi joins the Piltover and Zaun champion roster in Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra’s card reveal season has reached the game’s fifth region. Riot Games revealed Vi as the newest champion from Piltover and Zaun alongside a new handbuff mechanic today.

Vi is a five-cost champion unit wielding two power and five health with Challenger and Tough. She also has a new effect that gives her one more power while she’s in play or in hand each time you play another card for a maximum up to eight. She reaches her leveled-up form when she strikes anything for 10 or more.

Image via Riot Games

Image via Riot Games

Vi’s leveled-up form is also five-cost and starts as a 10/6 in base stats while retaining her same keywords. The main difference is her new ability, where she deals five damage to the enemy nexus when she strikes a unit while attacking.

Vi’s new handbuff ability allows you to plan accordingly when to play her for a quick level-up, since you can also use combat tricks, like Might, or the newly revealed Vault Breaker to get some extra surprise power. While level-two Vi’s effect requires her to strike while attacking, leveling her up can have her achieve her empowered state while defending.

Vi will join the champion roster when LoR is officially released for PC and mobile on April 30.