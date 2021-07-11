Two more Shadow Isles cards and Unbound Thresh teased for Legends of Runeterra upcoming seasonal event

Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming event, Sentinels of Light, returned to Shadow Isles to show off more cards. The LoR Twitter revealed two new cards today: Invasive Hydravine and Withering Mist, and one of them assists Viego directly.

Invasive Hydravine is an Epic seven mana Unit with 7/6 combat stats and Fearsome keyword. Its ability summons an Encroaching Mist to your side of the board and activates when Invasive Hydravine is summoned or at the start of each round. Encroaching Mists are uncollectible 1/1 Ephemeral units that boost the stats of all other allied Encroaching Mists and your Viego everywhere by +1/+1.

Withering Mist is a Rare five mana Slow spell that drains two health from two different enemies.

Meta Implications

Invasive Hydravine is one of two non-Viego cards which generate more Encroaching Mists, alongside Camavoran Soldier. Due to its seven mana cost, the Hydravine could serve as a curve topper for midrange decks as a way to give a last-minute boost to your Viego and Encroaching Mist units. Aside from its larger stat line for offensive usage, the Hydravine has excellent defensive capabilities due to its ability to summon Mists during your opponent’s turns.

Even though this massive unit causes potential havoc for your opponent with its large value, not every Viego list may want to feature it in their deck due to its high mana cost.

Slower Shadow Isle decks can keep an eye out for Withering Mist, another removal tool, if they want more controlling options. Compared to Withering Wail, the Mist restores more health and hits a larger threshold of bulkier units. Despite this strength, the Slow speed makes it more restrictive in how it can be used, and if the opponent removes their own cards, you heal your Nexus for less.

In addition to these mentioned weaknesses, Withering Mist cannot hit the same target twice, meaning if your opponent only has one unit on their board, you will miss out on reaching the card’s full potential.

In addition to the two new collectible cards revealed, Riot has revealed the Unbound Thresh skin, another champion cosmetic that will be joining the Sentinels of Light event.

Try out these cards and more when LoR: Sentinels of Light releases on July 14.