Swain to join the Noxus champion roster in Legends of Runeterra

Command the Noxian legion from afar with the Master Tactician.

Dylan Ladd
Image via Riot Games

Legends of Runeterra’s card reveal season shows no signs of stopping, and today, Riot Games revealed the fourth champion reigning from the Noxus region alongside a unique way to level up. 

Swain is the champion that Riot unveiled in today’s teasers. He’s a five-cost champion unit wielding three power and six health with Fearsome and a Nexus Strike ability that allows him to deal three damage to the enemy Nexus. He reaches his leveled form when you’ve dealt 12 non-combat damage throughout the game.

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Swain’s leveled form is also five-cost with +1/+1 in stats and the same keyword and Nexus Strike. The new ability Swain gains, though, allows him to stun the strongest units on the enemy’s backrow.

Swain’s leveled-up effect, as well as the newly-revealed Noxian Fervor and Ravenous Flock, help support potential Yasuo archetypes and strategies. Swain and Yasuo have a symbiotic relationship with one another by helping both level up easier.

Swain will join the champion roster when LoR is officially released for PC and mobile on April 30.