Shark Chariot and Trifarian Assessor receive adjustments in Legends of Runeterra Patch 0.9.4

Legends of Runeterra Patch 0.9.4 will be released tomorrow, bringing slight adjustments to cards that are vital to the Ephemeral and “5+ Power” archetypes.

Shark Chariot’s effect is getting reworked with a clarity update alongside some slight functional change implications because of these adjustments. Shark Chariot now has its effect tied to Last Breath as opposed to activating on its own in the graveyard after being destroyed. While this doesn’t look like it changes much on the surface, it does raise three big implications in terms of function.

The most important functional change is that if a Shark Chariot is silenced with Purify, it can now effectively stop its return from happening for the rest of the game after being destroyed. Another implication is that it can now synergize with other Last Breath effects, like being able to be potentially fetched by a Warden’s Prey. The last way this changes gameplay is that every time Shark Chariot is revived by its effect, Iceborn Legacy should now properly buff each copy by +2/+2.

Compared to Shark Chariot, Trifarian Assessor is effectively receiving a more simple buff since her effect can now be activated when being summoned as opposed to only activating when she’s played from hand. While this buff is minor, due to her main popular decks being within Noxus-Ashe based lists, this allows her to potentially show up in more decks. If she’s summoned from the graveyard (with Shadow Isles) or the deck (with Warmother’s Call), she’ll likely see her popularity rise a little bit.

LoR Patch 0.9.4 will be released tomorrow, April 14, at 11am CT.