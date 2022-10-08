Seraphine puts a spell on Legends of Runeterra in Domination expansion

Seraphine level one Seraphine level two High Note, Seraphine Champion spell Inspired Plans Drum Solo Fanclub President Acorn the Hextechnician Crowd Pleaser The Zaun Diva

Seraphine joins the Legends of Runeterra champion ranks for the upcoming Darkin Domination expansion, along with spell-packed synergies.

Riot Games dropped the second Domination expansion champion today, showcasing Seraphine within the Piltover & Zaun region. Her support package included followers that reduce the cost of spells, a Burst speed card draw spell, and an Equipment in P&Z. A total of nine LoR Domination spoilers were revealed today by Riot.

Seraphine LoR champion

Seraphine synergizes with spell-heavy builds. She’s a two-cost in P&Z with 1/4 stats. Upon getting summoned as a level one, Seraphine creates a random two-cost spell in hand. And her champion spell is High Note, a two-cost Fast speed spell that deals two damage to a unit. As an added bonus, if six or more spells were cast already during that game, High Note deals one damage to another unit.

Seraphine level one Seraphine level two High Note, Seraphine Champion spell

Leveling Seraphine up requires six or more spells during that game. Upon leveling up, her base stats increase to 2/5. Seraphine level two still creates a two-cost or less spell upon summoning. And when you play a new spell that costs two mana or less, her level two ability copies that spell and hits the same target as the original.

Seraphine LoR support package

Acorn the Hextechnician Fanclub President The Zaun Diva

Two cards stand out immediately within the Seraphine support package. The P&Z region received a five-cost Burst speed spell called Drum Solo, drawing two cards. With Flow activated, both cards have their mana cost reduced by two. Drum Solo will likely find its way into every archetype running P&Z as a region.

The other standout of the day was Fanclub President. The follower is a four-cost with 2/2 stats in P&Z. Upon playing, Fanclub President manifests a spell that costs five mana and reduces its cost to only two.

The sleeper LoR spoiler revealed today is likely Inspired Plans, a two-cost P&Z Equipment. It provides +1/+1 stats and upon attacking, creates a two-cost spell in hand that has Fleeting. Acorn, the Hextechnician was the one-drop in Seraphine’s package, having 1/1 stats and Elusive. When the follower strikes, it reduces the cost of your most expensive spell in hand by one mana.

Drum Solo Crowd Pleaser Inspired Plans The Zaun Diva

The final two Domination spoilers today were Crowd Pleaser and The Zaun Diva. Crowd Pleaser is a two-cost Burst speed spell that gives an ally +2/+0 and Quick Attack for that round. As an added bonus with Flow activated, it creates a new two-cost spell in hand, synergizing with both level one and level two Seraphine. And The Zaun Diva was an eight-drop 7/5 that deals one damage to all enemies when played. If six or more spells were played in that game, it deals three damage to all enemies instead. Crowd Pleaser has potential, while Zaun Diva won’t likely make the cut.

Players can test out Seraphine and her LoR support package with the release of the Domination expansion on Oct. 12.