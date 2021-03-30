Riot releases official stats and second meta snapshot for notable Legend of Runeterra decks

For the second time in the game’s history, Riot has provided Legends of Runeterra meta snapshots. Aside from providing the raw data, Riot also talked about its benchmarks and goals for balance.

Similar to the previous meta snapshot provided, every stat shown off here is drawn from Platinum and above, meaning that the data provided is being taken from more potent players found on the LoR ladder.

The benchmark for balance is the same as it once was in Patch 1.14’s meta snapshot. This means decks that are at a 55-percent win rate and 15-percent play rate are considered to be more on notice for balancing requirements. But decks that are below this rate are still able to be targeted for nerfs.

While the stats shown are from decks with play rates higher than three percent, there are some hidden lists with high win rates but lower representation on the ladder that are still on the team’s mind for changes.

Riot said that the data used to make informed decisions based on balance choices was from the March 10 to 17 period, the week leading up to Patch 2.4, which had no balance changes.

Here’s the latest LoR meta snapshot with stats provided by Riot:

Deck and code Play rate Win rate Freljord + Shadow Isles | Lissandra + Trundle | Spectral Matron

CMCACAYBAYBAIAIFBYBQCAIDBQKAIAIFAEOSYLYCAIAQCAI5AIAQKEZIAIAQCAIHAEAQKDY 10.8% 51.7% *Bilgewater + Piltover & Zaun | Twisted Fate + Fizz | Stress Testing

CMCQCAQEAMAQGBQRAMAQIAJHGQCAEBQ2EYVS4BADAQCQ2EQZAAAQCAQGFI 10.6% 56.4% *Demacia + Ionia | Fiora + Shen | Rivershaper

CMBQEAYAAYHAGAIABENC2AYBAIJSAKYFAEAQAMYBAIAACAIDAIKACBAAAIBACARFGEBACAYAAUBQCAA5EU2A 9.5% 56.4% Demacia + Shurima | Azir + Lucian | Remembrance

CMCACBAAAMBACAAWEEBAEAACBECQIBYDDIODGXIBAMAQACI5GMCACAIACUAQEAAHAEBQADQBAQDTS 7.4% 52.2% *Bilgewater + Targon | Zoe + Aphelios | Mountain Scryer

CMBACAYGA4GAGCIJEMZUSTCUKVLGBWIB3MA52AIAAEAQGCJK 4.7% 54.2% *Demacia + Freljord | Fiora | Stand Alone

CMCQCAYBAIBAEAABAUBAGAACBYBQCAARDIWQGAIBAQOR4AYBAEAA2AIBAEAQCBAAAIAQCAIBFY 4.5% 50.1% Freljord + Noxus | Ashe + Sejuani + Leblanc | Reckoning

CMCACAYBAIAQIAYCAIAQGBA7AQAQCCZGFEYAIAIBAM2QCBABBIAQIAYEAQAQCAIWDYVAEAIBAECACAQBAI 4.1% 53.0% Shadow Isles + Shurima | Nasus + Kindred | The Undying

CMCACAQFAYBAIBIFCABQIBY2F45QKAIFBMMSSMBRAIAQEBIEAICAOAQJAEAQIB3Z 4.0% 51.8% Bilgewater + Noxus | Miss Fortune + Gangplank | Legion Grenadier

CMBQEAQDAMCAIAIDAIHSKKAFAIDBMIBGHI6AEAICAMCQEAYGAIDACAIBAMZQ 3.6% 53.5% Freljord + Shurima | Renekton + Sejuani | Ancient Yeti

CMCACAYBAIBAEAICAYCACAIFDIPTABAEA4TC2N2DAIAQCAIWAICAODK5AEAQIB2F 3.2% 54.5% Noxus + Piltover & Zaun | Teemo + Draven + Jinx | Jury Rig

CMBQCAYECICACAYHBETTOBQBAQGA2HBHFAWQEAIBAQAQEAIDCQRQCAIBAQEA 3.2% 53.4% Freljord + Noxus | Vladimir + Braum | Crimson Disciple

CMCQCBABBEAQIAYSAIAQCCIUAIBQCAQUAQAQGBQ5DYYAGAIBAMZAEAIBAEKQEAYDBUIQA 2.9% 51.6% Stats via Riot Games

This data helps show how potent Aphelios was even after his nerf in Patch 2.3. While his play rate doesn’t match the other two decks that surpass it (Fiora/Shen and Twisted Fate/Fizz), Aphelios has still been prominent and there may be more viable decks not mentioned in this snapshot (like Aphelios/Lee Sin or Aphelios/Diana).

When compared to the previous stats back in 1.14, this meta snapshot showcases an overwhelming presence of Fiora/Shen and Twisted Fate/Fizz, as well as a high win rate for both decks. While there were decks with higher play rates in the original meta snapshot, the win rates for the top-tier decks this time around eclipse those lists while having better results to show for it.

You can try out the changed ladder once the LoR balance changes come through with Patch 2.5 tomorrow, March 31.

