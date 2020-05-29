Riot plans to add spectator, tournament, and single-player modes to Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games discussed the inclusion of highly-requested features coming to Legends of Runeterra soon in today’s “What’s Next for Runeterra” announcement.

Spectator mode is one of the most heavily-requested features since the game’s early days in closed beta. Jeff Jew, the game’s executive producer, previously told Dot Esports this was on the game’s roadmap. But now, Riot has definitively announced that a spectator mode will be coming to the game later this year.

In addition to a spectator mode coming soon, the team said tournaments in the client are now in development. Both of these features go a long way in supporting the game’s esports scene at all levels, aside from being features that every player can enjoy with their friends.

Riot also surprised many LoR fans with unexpected modes and quality of life improvements in today’s announcement. One of these is a teased upcoming single-player experience, which is in development alongside the tournament mode. While an exact timeline wasn’t alluded to, more details should become available in the near future.

The main quality of life improvement that a fair amount of people in the community have requested is cross-region shard play. In today’s announcement, Riot said this will be coming in the next couple of months.

While there isn’t an exact timeline for the launch of these features, players can expect to see more new content for LoR in Patch 1.4, which is scheduled to be released on June 26.