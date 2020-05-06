Riot Easter egg meme deck found in Legends of Runeterra

A meme deck hidden within Legends of Runeterra was discovered today.

Riot Games placed an Easter egg within the Import Deck suggestion text in LoR. A Reddit user found it by clicking on the Import Deck tab. A text box appears, describing how to import a deck with a mysterious deck code used as an example. The player copied the code and plugged it in as an imported deck, only to discover it’s the ultimate meme build championed by none other than Teemo.

Image via Mobalytics and Riot Games

The Easter egg deck in LoR is full of meme combos that include Poros into Heart of the Fluft, Troop of Elnuks, Professor Von Yip, and Counterfeit Copies. The build apparently wasn’t updated with cards from the Rising Tides expansion, though. If it was, it’d surely contain at least one copy of Aurora Porealis and Pilfered Goods to complete the “meme” theme.

The LoR team appears to have a secret love for meme decks like most players do—and there’s hardly a shortage of meme builds being discovered with the launch of the Rising Tides expansion. From Unyielding Spirit being played on Powder Kegs to Poros using Aurora Porealis, players can enjoy LoR from a different point of view.

Riot officially launched LoR via PC and mobile worldwide on April 30 with the addition of the Rising Tides expansion. The digital card game is free-to-play and a majority of meme decks are budget options, making them easy to unlock and craft.