Maokai to join Shadow Isles’ champion roster in Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra’s card reveal season for its upcoming official release continued today with the introduction of a champion sprouting from the Shadow Isles and a new keyword.

Maokai is the champion that Riot unveiled in today’s teasers. He’s a four-cost champion unit with one power and health and an effect that enables him to Toss two and summon a Sapling each time you play a unit each round. He reaches his leveled form when either your units have died or your cards have been Tossed 25 times this game.

Image via Riot Games

Image via Riot Games

Maokai’s leveled form is also four-cost with +1/+1 in stats and gains Regeneration and a potent level-up ability. When Maokai Levels, he Obliterates the enemy deck, leaving only four non-champion cards behind. In addition, Maokai spawns a Sapling at the start of each round.

Image via Riot Games

The new keyword Toss obliterates non-champion cards from the bottom of your deck. This enables you to find your key cards faster and assists in leveling up your Maokai.

Maokai will join the champion roster when LoR is officially released for PC and mobile on April 30.