Lux joins Shadow Isles to shakeup Legends of Runeterra meta

Hecarim and Lux have joined forces to create a build that utilizes Legends of Runeterra Ephemeral spells, Lifegain, Rally, and Final Spark.

A wide variety of Control and Aggro decks flooded the meta following the 0.9.0 LoR patch. But a mid-range build mashing the Shadow Isles and Demacian regions together with Lux, Hecarim, and Thresh has entered the fray. Despite recent nerfs to Commander Ledros and Rhasa, the Sunderer, Ephemeral cards and spells remained untouched. And with the recent buff to Lux, combining the two regions makes up for any S/I weaknesses exposed within the recent LoR update.

Hecarim remains one of the most powerful champions in LoR, but the nerf to Rhasa and Commander Ledros slowed the Ephemeral decks down a turn or two, allowing other archetypes to find lethal attacks first. By combining S/I with Demacia, though, an opportunity arises with Shadow Lux.

Image via Spacecoastgamers Mobalytics

Cards such as Vanguard Redeemer and Radiant Guardian produce the necessary cantrip and Lifegain to survive Aggro Burn while matching tempo with Control decks, in conjunction with the spells Vile Feast and Glimpse Beyond. And champions like Lux, Hecarim, and Thresh can achieve lethal attacks with a little help from Relentless Pursuit.

Running three copies of Lux is key to firing off lethal, providing Barrier with a second copy in hand, or targeting an opponent’s unit with her Final Spark once leveled up. With Lux as a champion, it’s also possible to run Relentless Pursuit, providing Rally after a devastating attack from either Thresh or Hecarim. And because it’s somewhat new to the LoR meta, most players won’t see it coming.

The build is slightly top-heavy with spells, units, and champions (12 four-cost and above). An aggressive mulligan strategy is needed to ensure matches don’t start off too slow. Units like Shark Chariot, Hapless Aristocrat, Vanguard Redeemer, and Arachnoid Horror are great draws during early rounds. And spells such as Vile Feast, Glimpse Beyond, and Black Spear can control board state and tempo.

There are two copies of Rhasa, the Sunderer in case matches go long. And there’s one copy of The Harrowing as an alternative win condition. Lux can also contribute towards a win as well, utilizing her Overwhelm on Final Spark spells. And one copy of Thresh provides another backup win condition if initial strategies should fail, along with a five-drop attack option if on the play (“You go first”).

Shadow Lux was designed with a core strategy, along with several win conditions that all synergize with one another. Bad draws and removal of key champions are always a possibility in LoR—or in any card game. But if Glimpse Beyond and Vanguard Redeemer are utilized properly for card draw, switching up strategies shouldn’t be an issue.