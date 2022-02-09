LoR spoilers showcase Demacia region cards potentially supporting Galio

A total of six Legends of Runeterra cards within the Demacia region are joining the digital card game with the release of A Curious Journey, potentially confirming Galio as the next champion.

The next round of A Curious Journey spoilers showcased the Demacia region and a new keyword called Formidable. What the new LoR keyword does, however, was not revealed by Riot Games at time of writing. It’s possible that Formidable increases a unit’s health stat, synergizing with Demacian themes like Tough. And Formidable likely includes some form of an attack theme, synergizing with Challenger.

The units with the Formidable keyword that were revealed today by Riot include Petricite Hound, Petrecite Broadwing, and Durand Architect.

True strength comes from an unshakable defense.



Gather your forces to protect Demacia: pic.twitter.com/5GW4RkBQcW — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) February 9, 2022

Durand Protege is a three-drop 3/2 that grants an ally +0/+1 and Tough, possibly supporting Galio with extra toughness stats. Similar to the Protege, Durand Sculptor grants +0/+1 when you summon another ally. And Durand Architect is a support unit that gives its supported attacking unit +0/+2 and Formidable during that round.

Petricite Stag is a 3/5 four-cost unit that takes all damage from its supported ally when attacking. Petricite Broadwing is an 0/3 two-drop that has Challenger and Formidable, while Petricite Hound is a one-cost 0/2 with Formidable.

Players will have to wait until tomorrow’s LoR spoilers to find out if Galio is joining the champion roster and what the keyword Formidable means. The A Curious Journey expansion is scheduled to release on Feb. 16.