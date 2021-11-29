LoR reveals Minion card in Magic Misadventures spoilers

Riot Games has introduced three new Legends of Runeterra cards for the upcoming Magic Misadventures expansion, including an actual Minion card.

Scheduled to release on Dec. 8, LoR Magic Misadventures is the second expansion from Beyond the Bandlewood. The fifth set introduced Dual-Region cards and continues the expansion of those cards via two of the Magic Misadventure spoilers revealed today: Minion and Grumbleslug. Yordle Captain was also included in the LoR spoilers.

Let the misadventures begin! (Grumbleslug was always going to be a poor sport about it, though. Especially on a Monday morning.)



Check the Magic Misadventures card gallery for more reveals over the next few days, and play the new expansion on December 8th! pic.twitter.com/Szj66KIlJs — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) November 29, 2021

Minions have had a presence within LoR as an avatar and were technically made canon via artwork and level-up animation. But the League of Legends minion has never had an official card—until now.

Minion

Minion

The first LoR Minion card is a two-drop that refuses to go away via its Last Breath keyword ability. Upon getting taken out, Minion creates a copy of itself in its controller’s hand. Minion is solid sacrifice fodder and can stall for those bigger plays in your deck.

Casting cost: Two

Regions: Bandle City and Shadow Isles

Rarity: Common

Stats: 2/1

Keyword: Last Breath—”Create a copy of me in hand at Round End.”

Yordle Captain

Yordle Captain

Yordle Captain is a four-drop 4/4 that can power up allies with equal or less power.

Casting cost: Four

Type: Yordle

Region: Bandle City

Rarity: Common

Stats: 4/4

Ability: ” When you summon another ally with equal or less power than me, grant it +1/+1.”

Grumbleslug

GrumbleSlug

GrumbleSlug is a common two-drop with solid 2/3 stats. Upon being summoned, it refills one spell mana via the LoR keyword Attune.

Casting cost: Two

Regions: Bandle City and Bilgewater

Rarity: Common

Stats: 2/3

Keyword: Attune

The LoR Magic Misadventure spoiler season officially began today. The expansion is scheduled to release on Dec. 8.

All images via Riot Games.