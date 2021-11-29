LoR reveals Minion card in Magic Misadventures spoilers

Riot Games has introduced three new Legends of Runeterra cards for the upcoming Magic Misadventures expansion, including an actual Minion card.
Scheduled to release on Dec. 8, LoR Magic Misadventures is the second expansion from Beyond the Bandlewood. The fifth set introduced Dual-Region cards and continues the expansion of those cards via two of the Magic Misadventure spoilers revealed today: Minion and Grumbleslug. Yordle Captain was also included in the LoR spoilers.
Minions have had a presence within LoR as an avatar and were technically made canon via artwork and level-up animation. But the League of Legends minion has never had an official card—until now.
Minion
The first LoR Minion card is a two-drop that refuses to go away via its Last Breath keyword ability. Upon getting taken out, Minion creates a copy of itself in its controller’s hand. Minion is solid sacrifice fodder and can stall for those bigger plays in your deck.
- Casting cost: Two
- Regions: Bandle City and Shadow Isles
- Rarity: Common
- Stats: 2/1
- Keyword: Last Breath—”Create a copy of me in hand at Round End.”
Yordle Captain
Yordle Captain is a four-drop 4/4 that can power up allies with equal or less power.
- Casting cost: Four
- Type: Yordle
- Region: Bandle City
- Rarity: Common
- Stats: 4/4
- Ability: ” When you summon another ally with equal or less power than me, grant it +1/+1.”
Grumbleslug
GrumbleSlug is a common two-drop with solid 2/3 stats. Upon being summoned, it refills one spell mana via the LoR keyword Attune.
- Casting cost: Two
- Regions: Bandle City and Bilgewater
- Rarity: Common
- Stats: 2/3
- Keyword: Attune
The LoR Magic Misadventure spoiler season officially began today. The expansion is scheduled to release on Dec. 8.
All images via Riot Games.