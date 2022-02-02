Legends of Runeterra Magic Misadventures Seasonal Tournament: How to watch, standings, and more

Watch the best LoR players from around the world compete for a Seasonal title.

The Gauntlets have wrapped up for the Magic Misadventures season with open rounds for the Legends of Runeterra Seasonal Tournament beginning on Feb. 5.

Top-ranked LoR Master players and Gauntlet winners via shards around the globe will battle it out to become a seasonal champion in the Magic Misadventures Seasonal Tournament taking place throughout the month of February. The Masters cut ends at 2:59am CT on Feb. 4 for the North American region, with open rounds starting on Feb. 5. Players who advance will compete in the LoR Magic Misadventures Seasonal Tournament taking place on Feb. 12.

How to watch LoR Magic Misadventures Seasonal regional broadcasts

There are over a dozen broadcast streams within the Americas, Europe, and APC regions. The LoR Seasonal open rounds in North America will be cast by Amazonian and CHARM3R. Coverage of the NA open rounds kicks off on Feb. 5 at 6pm CT via the Giant Slayer Twitch channel.

Here’s every broadcast around the globe showcasing matches from the LoR Magic Misadventures Seasonal Tournament, according to Riot Games.

Americas

NA https://www.twitch.tv/LegendsofRuneterra Youtube.com/LegendsofRuneterra Local partner: Wisdom

BR https://www.twitch.tv/riotgamesbrasil Youtube.com/RuneterraBrasil Local partner: Player One

LATAM https://www.twitch.tv/legendsofruneterralatam YouTube Local partner: GGTech



APAC

Europe

EN https://www.twitch.tv/riotgames Local partner: GGTech

ES https://www.twitch.tv/ligarunicaes

FR http://www.twitch.tv/ogaminglol Local partner: Ogaming

IT https://www.twitch.tv/pg_esports

RU https://www.twitch.tv/Legendsofruneterraru



NA open rounds LoR Seasonal standings

Open rounds for the LoR Seasonal Tournament in North America will take place on Feb. 5, starting at 12pm CT.

NA playoff LoR Magic Misadventure Seasonal standings

Showcasing the top 32 NA players at the Magic Misadventures Seasonal Tournament, coverage for the event will start at 3pm CT on Feb. 12.

Standings updates will take place following the LoR Seasonal open rounds and the top 32.