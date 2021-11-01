Legends of Runeterra celebrates Arcane with Jayce’s release and new Path of Champions PvE mode

This is an even more ambitious crossover than the Sentinels of Light event.

Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming Patch 2.19 is adding a new permanent PvE game mode called Path of Champions to replace the old Lab of Legends. A new champion, Jayce, is also set to join the game.

Riot Games’ long-awaited Netflix series, Arcane, is a week away from releasing. In preparation for its launch, Riot is hosting a multi-game crossover celebration, similar to its last Sentinels of Light event.

The event will include the first “Mega Event Pass,” previously teased in the roadmap posted earlier in the year. While the price of the premium event pass is the same as every other in LoR’s past (975 coins), there’s a lot more content to extract from it by playing the game.

You can try out the Path of Champions and collect Jayce when LoR Patch 2.19 is released next Wednesday, Nov. 10. Arcane goes live on Netflix on Nov. 6.