Legends of Runeterra’s next ranked season starts June 24

The end date for the current season has been announced, too.

Legends of Runeterra’s first ranked season after its official release is coming to an end.

The current season, the Season of Plunder, will wrap up on June 23. After 24 hours of downtime, the next season, the Season of Fortune, will start and continue on for two months. During this downtime, players can expect to see their ranked reward icons and partial resets to their ranks.

There’s a ranked reward icons for each rank, including Iron:

Image via Riot Games

The rank resets, depending on what rank you finish during the Season of Plunder, are as follows:

Master accounts will drop 800 LP (eight divisions).

Diamond and Platinum accounts will drop 750 LP (seven divisions + 50 LP).

Gold and Silver accounts will drop 675 LP (six divisions + 75 LP).

Bronze and Iron accounts will reset to Iron IV.

Riot Games previously announced that it’s going to be making updates to LoR’s Master Tier during Patch 1.4, which is coming on June 26.

LoR Patch 1.3 will go live on June 10 at 12pm CT. The current ranked season ends on June 23 at 11am CT and the next ranked season starts on June 24 at 12pm CT.