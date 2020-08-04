Legends of Runeterra’s next Lab is Quick Draw

In this Lab, players are going to sling multitudes of cards or risk losing them.

The next augmentation for Legends of Runeterra’s Lab Mode has been revealed and it’s called Quick Draw.

The third experiment for LoR’s Lab Mode is coming with Patch 1.7. This augmentation looks to adjust the card play aspects of the game by changing up the number of cards drawn each round and discounting their costs. To circumvent hands from getting too large, every round when five cards are drawn, each card is given Fleeting. This means those cards drawn will be discarded at the end of each round if they aren’t played.

While it may look difficult to string together plans and combos due to the fast-paced nature of this Lab, players are given a special Prolong card every other turn. These Prolong cards will remove Fleeting from any card of your choice. Since players will only have three mana each round, knowing which cards to play and which cards to Prolong so you can keep them for later, will be the key to your success.

You can play with this new Lab augmentation when it drops tomorrow, Aug. 5. Those who still want to play the Bestow Lab have until then before it goes away.

LoR Patch 1.7 is set to go live on Aug. 5.