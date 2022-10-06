Legends of Runeterra spoilers buff Mecha-Yordle, Nightfall, and Freljord

Skrappy’s Partsapalooza Warden of the Tribes Fracture Twilit Protector Test of Spirit The Darkin Harpoon Ibaaros

Riot Games dropped seven Legends of Runeterra spoilers today for the upcoming Darkin Domination expansion, showcasing buffs to multiple regions and archetypes.

Following the reveal of Vaurs yesterday, the main Darkin champion for the Domination expansion, several solid support cards were showcased during today’s LoR spoilers. The regions given support were Bilgewater, Bandle City, Freljord, and Targon. Of the seven total Domination spoilers, three cards stand out from the rest—although each has a unique design and will find gameplay in a variety of builds.

Mecha-Yordle decks received major support from today’s Domination spoilers through the Landmark, Skrappy’s Partsapalooza. Costing only two mana, the Landmark provides Rumble another discard card that automatically summons itself to the battlefield after getting discarded.

Skrappy’s Partsapalooza

The Landmark then proceeds to grant a random keyword to any Mecha-Yordle summoned thereafter. Rumble has been on the fringe of the LoR meta for some time and Skrappy’s Partsapalooza might be the card to push it into top-tier status

The Freljord region got solid support from a new spell called Fracture, costing only two mana to cast at Slow speed while dealing one to everything or destroying Equipment. A new follower also joined the Freljord ranks, showcasing very odd art and an ability designed for the jankiest of decks.

Warden of the Tribes

Warden of the Tribes is a nine-drop 6/6 with Overwhelm that upon getting summoned, grants all allies +1/+1 for each different sub-type you’ve summoned that game.

Both Nightfall and Daybreak got a solid two-drop called Twilit Protector. The 2/2 Targon card supports both archetypes, giving Daybreak allies +1/+1 for that round through a Daybreak summoning or granting Nightfall allies +1/+0 with a Nightfall trigger.

Twilit Protector

The final three LoR spoilers were from the Bilgewater region. Plunder got some support from Test of Spirit, a one-drop Focus speed spell that pings the enemy Nexus if an enemy given Vulnerable died that round. The region also received a modal Equipment through The Darkin Harpoon that can get cast as Ibaaros. Darkin Harpoon is a cute Equipment that supports card draw and Ibaaros is a nine-drop beast that can’t get blocked by weak chump blockers.

Players can test out all the new LoR cards within the Domination expansion when it’s released on Oct. 12.

