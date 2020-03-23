Legends of Runeterra reveals big changes to monetization and rewards

Several major changes are occurring in Legends of Runeterra beginning with the upcoming 0.9.3 patch, Riot Games announced today.

It’s been six weeks since the LoR open beta was released. With an official launch just around the corner, Riot revealed today that new and existing players can access cards easier with unlimited wildcard purchases, additional XP, and increased Weekly Vault rewards starting March 31 with LoR Patch 0.9.3.

Here’s every change that’s coming in the LoR 0.9.3 update.

Purchase unlimited wildcards

The wildcard cap has been lifted, allowing players to directly purchase cards via the Collection tab using coins. Each rarity cost is identical to the previous cost of purchasing wildcards in the LoR store. The weekly stock is being removed from the store, too.

Earn unlimited (and improved) Vault rewards

Free-to-play players are also being rewarded with increased Weekly Vault rewards to assist those who are new or behind in collecting multiple competitive decks or champions to support those builds.

Level 2+ includes an Expedition Token (previously awarded at level 10).

Level 5+ includes a random Champion card (you can Braum Wave goodbye to bad luck Vaults with no Champions).

Level 10+ includes a Champion Wildcard (replaces level 5 random Champion card).

Level 13 and beyond include additional, unlimited capsules, each of which contains at least three Rares and two Commons, with a chance to upgrade to an Epic or Champion Capsule.

Earn unlimited XP

In addition to huge changes within the Weekly Vault rewards, players can now earn unlimited XP.

PVP wins in Normal / Ranked and Expeditions net you at least 200 and 100 base XP, respectively.

AI wins will always provide at least 50 XP going forward.

Reduced Expeditions cost

Riot has also reduced the overall cost of Expeditions, in addition to making it more accessible with a token reward at level two in the Weekly Vault. With the price change, however, the guaranteed champion has been removed from Expeditions and placed back in the Weekly Vault.

Entry is 2,000 Shards or 200 Coins. Along with the Token in level two Vaults, you’ll be able to play Expeditions more easily and less expensively (note that rewards have been reduced to compensate).

Region reward increase

A boost to region rewards is also coming to LoR, but not in Patch 0.9.3 on March 31. Players will be able to accelerate through the earlier part of region rewards with an increase to XP. The change is meant to help new and returning players “catch up” quickly to those who have been playing since the LoR open beta release.